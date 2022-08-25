COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK)—The final defendant in a child sex trafficking operation in Scioto County has been found guilty of his crimes.

38-year-old Joshua Aldridge, of South Webster, Ohio, was the last of 11 defendants charged in an operation that exchanged drugs for sexual access to children.

A grand jury originally indicted 71-year-old Larry Dean Porter, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, in 2020 for giving drug-addicted mothers drugs in exchange for sexual access to their children. Several of Porter’s family members and associates were also indicted. Porter and nine of his co-defendants pleaded guilty to their federal charges.

Aldridge was found guilty this week of transporting children to Porter’s home and receiving drugs in return. He was convicted of conspiring to sex-traffic children, conspiring to sex-traffic adults by force, and sex trafficking children. He could serve up to life in prison.

“The defendants in this case committed heinous acts against some of the most vulnerable people in our society – children,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “The jury properly found Joshua Aldridge guilty of his crimes. Now, each of the defendants will be held accountable for their roles in this atrocious child sex trafficking operation by facing significant time in federal prison. I cannot thank the jury enough for their service.”