KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders in Kanawha County are about to get a boost to help make their jobs easier and keep you safer. Officials presented the final public safety communications tower in the multi-year project on Thursday.

Officials say some of the towers in the county were more than 40 years old. The project included adding two new Metro 911 towers, one at the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and the refurbishing of an additional towner in Clendenin – totaling 9 towers in the county. It cost $1.2 million in funding to complete the project with some of that funding coming from the Kanawha County Public Safety Levy.

Leaders say the towers are a vital source to have for communities. “Overall it is extremely important that we can communicate with our field units at the most extreme parts of our county and make sure that we’re always in communication for their safety and for the persons that we’re trying to assist,” said David Armstrong the Deputy Director for Kanawha County Emergency Management.

The ambulance authority was also presented with a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in celebration of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week – which is this week!

Monica Mason, the Executive Director at KCEAA says if there is anything we’ve learned in the past 2 years in the pandemic, it’s that first responders are vital to communities.

She also says it’s a collaborative effort, “We also work very closely with our partners at Metro 911, they dispatch both fire, EMS, and police throughout the entire county but this gives the county another level of redundancy for the entire equipment.”