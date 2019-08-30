Financial confidence soars as Huntington catches up on pensions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – For the last 20-plus years, the City of Huntington has been behind in pension fund payments for both its fire and police departments.

That shortage has had a ripple effect on the city’s finances. Pensions are a key factor in recruiting for both the Huntington Police and Fire Department.

“Recruiting without pensions, every other law enforcement agencies would take our police officers,” says Huntington Police Chief, Hank Dial.

Chief Dial previously sat on the pension board. He says there was a time where they between 3 & 6 months behind in making the required payments to the fund. The delay that left the future of the pension program up in the air.

“Way back there, when you go back to town 15-years, the pension fund was very questionable if it was going to survive. It was underfunded to a point to where it was very scary, so now we’ve gotten beyond that and I know our pension fund is over 40-million dollars and I’ve spoken to several retirees and they are all happy,” says Dial.

As of June 30th, the police pension fund had a net worth of more than $40-million or an 80 percent increase since June 30th, 2013.

The fire pension fund had a net worth of almost 30 million, an increase of a whopping 121.5 percent during the past six years. Now that the payments are caught up there is more money to invest.

“So you can invest in actual public safety equipment, personnel, and put your assets toward fighting crime,” says Dial.

A city representative told 13 News they will continue to invest in the fire and police department. Most recently they bought new turnout gear for every firefighter and they are getting ready to purchase 5 new police cruisers.