Finding Faith: Kentucky inmates baptized with the hope to turn life around

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WOWK) – For about a year now, the Boyd County Detention Center has been welcoming in local church groups to help inmates find their faith and give them the strength to turn their life around.

In December 2018, Boyd County Jailer Bill Hensley took position and decided to implement new programs, many of which are faith-based, to help the inmates out.

“To me, if we’re able to do something that helps the inmates, or help them on the journey to being a productive person, productive citizen, someone they can be proud of, if we can do it and it’s not an overwhelming financial burden to the taxpayers and it doesn’t create a security issue, then we’re going to do anything we can to help them out,” remarks Hensley.

Local church leaders make frequent trips to the jail to perform baptisms on the inmates who want to find Christ. On Tuesday, January 21st, two churches, Heritage Church of Ashland and South Ashland United Methodist performed four baptisms to inmates wanting to find their faith.

One of the inmates who was baptized, Tierra Troxler said, “I started off really spiritual as a child and kind of lost my way. I’ve been a little in and out of trouble and nothing big, but big enough to kind of throw my life off path.”

Tierra is in jail for not paying child support and has been locked up since November 2019. This is the second time she is being baptized and plans to rededicate her life to God.

“I’m very spiritual, not religious, but I’m just hoping this is the first step into my new life. Everybody says whenever you’re supposed to be a new Christian, I want to rededicate that and this is my starting,” comments Tierra.

Tierra goes back to court on February 10th.

Another inmate who was baptized, Tessa Luther, is in jail after violating her parole. She originally was jailed on several drug charges. She will be released on March 8th.

I’m here to say that I’m 19 and I’ll be turning 20 in here. I have a son and I cannot wait to see him when I get out. My mom’s out there and I just want everybody to know that there’s a chance. You can fix yourself and it’s not too late. – Tessa Luther, Inmate

“I think that if you get one person that can turn their life around and live the life that they can be proud of and change their life serving the Lord, one’s a success and I think we have a lot more than one,” says Hensley.