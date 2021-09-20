Fire at Charleston Town Center Outback

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A fire was reported at the Outback Steakhouse at Charleston Town Center mall on Monday morning.

Metro 911 says the fire occurred in the kitchen and that the Charleston Fire Department is on the scene.

13 News reporter Audra Laskey reports that the kitchen fire was in the vents, and all employees inside made it out of the building safely.

Crews are still on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

