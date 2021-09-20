Fire at Charleston Town Center Outback

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A fire was reported at the Outback Steakhouse at Charleston Town Center mall on Monday morning.

Metro 911 says the fire occurred in the kitchen and that the Charleston Fire Department is on the scene.

13 News reporter Audra Laskey reports that the kitchen fire was in the vents, and all employees inside made it out of the building safely.

#BREAKING – A kitchen fire in the Outback Steakhouse in the Charleston Town Center. Metro 911 says all employees inside made it out safely pic.twitter.com/zf4qodXLER — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) September 20, 2021

Crews are still on the scene.