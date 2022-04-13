SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—We are learning more about a fire that broke out during demolition at the Altivia Plant in Haverhill, Ohio.
The Scioto County Emergency Management Director Larry Mullins tells 13 News that crews have been working to demolish a part of the plant that hasn’t been used in several years.
Around 10:30 Wednesday morning during the demolition process, a fire erupted. People in the area reported seeing a ball of fire in the air and smoke could be seen along Route 52 in the Haverhill area after the fire started.
Mullins says there were no injuries and no danger to the public. The fire was out in a little more than an hour. Crews stayed on the scene to keep water on the debris so that there was no rekindling.
The plant’s rapid response team was on standby during the demolition process, Mullins said. He also said that the Green Township Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
The plant manufacturers Bisphenol A, a chemical compound primarily used in the manufacture of various plastics.
A statement from ALTIVIA Petrochemicals is below:
ALTIVIA Petrochemicals confirms that an incident occurred in an empty structure as it was being demolished (unit previously known as BPA) this morning at approximately 10:35 AM Eastern time. No release of materials occurred. As the 200 ft tall steel structure was being toppled per plan by the Demolition crew, a fire ignited at the top of the structure as it hit the ground. The cause of the fire is believed to be due to residual organic solids dust igniting as the structure was being brought down. The Plant Emergency Response Team (ERT) on standby at the time, started to extinguish the fire with plant resources. During the initial stages of the fire black/gray smoke trailed northerly off the plant site. The smoke was dissipating prior to reaching the highway. Green Township Local Fire Department was called via 911. When they reached the facility, plant ERT had the fire under control. Green Township FD remained on standby and was released 11:30 AM Eastern time.
There was no injury or impact to the operating facilities on the Haverhill site. All demolition contractor and ALTIVIA personnel were accounted for. All state and local agencies were notified of the incident.
Even though there was no danger to the human health or environment in the surrounding community, ALTIVIA regrets any interruption caused to offsite personnel.Statement from ALTIVIA Petrochemicals