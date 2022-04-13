SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—We are learning more about a fire that broke out during demolition at the Altivia Plant in Haverhill, Ohio.

The Scioto County Emergency Management Director Larry Mullins tells 13 News that crews have been working to demolish a part of the plant that hasn’t been used in several years.

Courtesy: Garth Wireman. Emergency Management Director- Greenup County, KY

Around 10:30 Wednesday morning during the demolition process, a fire erupted. People in the area reported seeing a ball of fire in the air and smoke could be seen along Route 52 in the Haverhill area after the fire started.

Mullins says there were no injuries and no danger to the public. The fire was out in a little more than an hour. Crews stayed on the scene to keep water on the debris so that there was no rekindling.

The plant’s rapid response team was on standby during the demolition process, Mullins said. He also said that the Green Township Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

The plant manufacturers Bisphenol A, a chemical compound primarily used in the manufacture of various plastics.

A statement from ALTIVIA Petrochemicals is below: