Fire breaks out at ice plant in Boone County

MADISON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in Boone County.

Boone County EMS says a fire broke out at an old ice plant across the street from the Boone County Courthouse in Madison Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

No injuries have been reported and there is no word on what caused the fire. Fire departments from Madison, Danville, Morrisvale, and Van responded to the scene.

