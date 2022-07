Watts Woodworking catches on fire on July 9, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Brenda Sue Napier)

WAYNE, WV (WOWK) — A fire at Watts Woodworking in Wayne has closed down WV-152.

Wayne County dispatchers say the fire started just before 4:45 a.m.

They say there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

There is currently no word on when WV-152 will reopen. Dispatchers say to plan an alternate route.

Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department and East Lynn Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire.