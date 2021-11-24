Fire breaks out at Wooten’s Garage in Huntington

UPDATE: (5:30 P.M. Nov. 24, 2021) – Officials say a fire that started at a business in Huntington is now out.

According to first responders, two people in the Wooten’s Garage where the fire started and seven people in a next-door apartment building that also caught fire all got out safely.

There is still no word on what caused the fire, but Huntington Fire Chief Jan Radar says there was flammable material inside the building. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office will lead the investigation.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a fire at a Huntington business.

Officials say a fire broke out at Wooten’s Garage in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The building has been completely destroyed, and a second building next to the business is still on fire. Cabell County dispatchers say no injuries have been reported.

Smoke could be seen from miles around and a resident, Justin Tyler, sent WOWK 13 News a video he took of the smoke from Marshall University’s campus.

The garage was open when the fire began, but there is no word on what caused the fire at this time. We have a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as we learn more details.