UPDATE: Person recovering after morning fire on Charleston’s East End

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. Nov. 27: One person is recovering after an early morning house fire on Charleston’s East End.

According to Charleston firefighters, the victim jumped out of a window from a two-story home and is being treated for injuries from the jump and burns from the fire.

Despite someone being inside, firefighters say the home was abandoned and there were no utilities in the building. It’s unknown how many people were in the structure at the time of the fire.

“Due to the significant damage of the structure, crews have been unable to thoroughly search the structure so we don’t know anything else about it. Everything is remaining under investigation. We had a history with this house. It was boarded up by the city,” Charleston Fire Department Lt. David Hodges told WOWK 13 News Reporter Mackenzie Koch.

The city officially tore down the building this morning.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An early, Friday morning house fire broke out on Charleston’s East End just before 3:30 A.M. Fire crews from multiple stations responded to the scene near Moses Cadillac/GMC.

A two story home was on fire at the time with one person trapped inside. Firefighters on scene were able to get the person out and they were immediately transported to CAMC Hospital.

The fire has shut down Washington Street East at the intersection of Beauregard Street near Subway and Moses Cadillac/GMC. The road will be shut down for an extended time through the morning.

#BREAKING: One person was transported to the hospital this morning after a house fire broke out on Charleston’s East End. Charleston Fire Crews are still battling the flames. I’ll have the latest on @WOWK13News this morning. pic.twitter.com/39iMWF7YOs — Mackenzie Koch (@MackenzieWOWK13) November 27, 2020