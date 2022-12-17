ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — No one was injured in a small fire that started in the St. Albans Branch Library on Saturday, according to responders.

St. Albans Fire Captain James Hill says a small fire started in the second-floor kitchen area. The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to Metro 911.

Hill says the fire was put out with extinguishers.

There was minor damage to the building, Hill says.

Metro 911 says St. Albans Fire Department, Nitro Fire Department, and St Albans Police Department responded to the incident.

The St. Albans Branch Library posted on Facebook that they closed on Saturday. The library says they will reopen with limited curbside service on Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.