HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – A home is a total loss, but thanks to a call from his fiancé, the homeowner is safe after a fire broke out this morning in Hamlin, West Virginia.

According to Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Stickler, crews responded to a call of a fire at a two-story home in the 100 block of Baker Street around 6:20 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Stickler tells WOWK 13 News the homeowner was asleep at the time the fire started, and that smoke detectors triggered part of the security system, alerting the homeowner’s fiancé of the blaze. Strickler says she began calling to wake the homeowner up, saving his life.

Stickler says the homeowner was not injured, however, the fire chief confirmed one pet did die in the fire.

Home destroyed in Hamlin Fire. Sept. 6, 2022 (Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Stickler)

Home destroyed in Hamlin Fire. Sept. 6, 2022 (Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Stickler)

Home destroyed in Hamlin Fire. Sept. 6, 2022 (Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Stickler)

Home destroyed in Hamlin Fire. Sept. 6, 2022 (Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Stickler)

Home destroyed in Hamlin Fire. Sept. 6, 2022 (Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Stickler)

Home destroyed in Hamlin Fire. Sept. 6, 2022 (Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Stickler)

According to the fire chief, the fire started in the second floor. He says while crews were working to put out the fire, the roof began to collapse, causing the home to be a total loss.

Stickler says it took crews around two hours to extinguish the fire. The Hamlin, West Hamlin and Guyan River volunteer fire departments and Lincoln County EMS responded to the scene.