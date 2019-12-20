Fire crews battle apartment fire in Jewel City

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Firefighters are very busy Friday morning as a result of an apartment fire.







A fire in the Jewel City that consumed a three story building is under investigation (Chris Holtzapfel/Shannon Litton).

The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. on the 2700 block of Latulle Avenue near 27th Street in Huntington.

Fire crews say that the fire occurred at a three-floor apartment complex.

The call came in a little after 5 this morning. The fire broke out on the 2700 block of Latulle Avenue in Huntington. Firefighters continue to battle the blaze. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/DLqNgZvKgn — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) December 20, 2019

The building sustained heavy damage, and Huntington’s Fire Chief, Jan Rader called a TTA bus to transport the victims to a nearby hotel.

There were pets that did not make it out of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Reporter Shannon Litton will continue to keep you updated on the latest details on this fire as they are released.