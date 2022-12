CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Early Friday morning, fire crews braved the cold to battle a house fire in the Guyandotte area.

The Huntington Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Buffington St at 3:43 a.m. They say they faced heavy fire, smoke, wind, and ice.

No injuries were reported.