Fire crews respond to early morning house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple departments are on scene after an early morning house fire in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the call came in before 7 A.M. Monday morning. It happened at a home on Newcomer Road in the Alum Creek Area. One person was inside of the home at the time of the fire, but they did manage to make it out safely.

Photo of Alum Creek house fire via WOWK Staff

Davis Creek, West Side, Chesapeake, South Charleston, and Institute fire departments responded. Officials on scene tell 13 News they were having a difficult time responding because of a lack of water source.

It is unclear if there are any injuries or the cause of the fire at this time.