Fire damages home in Jackson County, WV

SANDYVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Jackson County family is picking up the pieces after a fire at their home Tuesday. It happened around noon near Independence Cemetery in the Sandyville area.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were coming through the roof. No one was home when the fire started. Crews from Silverton, Ravenswood and Ripley were able to put the fire out quickly despite some challenges.

“The cold and now it is getting windy. But any fire is a challenge. The guys did real good and everyone worked well together,” said Jason Baltic, Chief Silverton VFD.

At first, firefighters weren’t sure if anyone was home so they went in and searched to make sure.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

Jackson County EMS also helped at the scene. Traffic was blocked briefly while crews worked to put out the fire.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories