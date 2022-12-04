CEREDO, WV (WOWK) — Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department says some pieces of their annual donation drive mailing were accidentally sent to addresses outside their response area.

Officials say people who got the mail and live outside the volunteer department’s area can discard it. The department instead encourages those individuals to contribute to their neighborhood volunteer rescue agencies.

People living in the City of Huntington and other nearby areas may have received the mail, Ceredo VFD says.

For questions about local agencies or other concerns, contact CVFD’s fire chief at (681) 254-4556.