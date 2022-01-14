Fire destroys abandoned church in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials say an abandoned church was devoured by a fire this afternoon.

The fire happened on Pacific Street around 3:30 p.m. today, Friday, Jan. 14. Officials say no one was injured, but the blaze sent thick plumes of smoke through the neighborhood. The Charleston Fire Department captured some of those smoke plumes on video.

This fire follows a rash of fires in abandoned buildings. Not only in Charleston, but in other cities as well. Officials have blamed some of them on transients who light fires to stay warm this time of year.