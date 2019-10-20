Fire destroys abandoned house in Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – An abandoned house next to the Toyota dealership in Barboursville has been destroyed by a fire. Local fire crews first responded to the structure fire around 8 a.m. Sunday morning and quickly contained the blaze. An official with the Barboursville Fire Department said the two-story home was abandoned and no one was on the scene at the time of the fire.
Minor flames reignited in the demolished structure around noon. The Barboursville Fire Department had the situation under control shortly after. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
