DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – An abandoned home has been destroyed by a fire in Dunbar.

Officials say the fire broke out around 3:23 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, March 2 on Roberts Road.

Neighbors tell WOWK 13 News that the abandoned home had previously been boarded up, but it appeared the boards had been removed. The house also reportedly had no utilities connected.

No injuries have been reported, but authorities are calling the fire “suspicious.”