Crews responded to a trailer fire near the Lincoln County-Kanawha County line. (Photo by 13 News Photographer Adam Stephens)

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon.

According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line.

Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, but they do not believe anyone was inside at the time of the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Fire departments from Davis Creek, Alum Creek and Duval responded to the scene.