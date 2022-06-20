HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – To people who drive by, it’s the aftermath of a fire but to William Bare it’s devastating.

“When you’ve built it from scratch and you know we all had a hand in it, all our family and friends, it hurts,” said Bare, the owner of Bare Arms LLC.

The hurt at Bare Arms Gun Range started Sunday, when Bare says a bullet hit a rubber backstop sparking a fire. He says it took firefighters around 6 hours extinguish the flames and that its a total loss.

Fortunately the fire didn’t spread to the restaurant and gun shop and no one was injured. Those locations will reopen later this week, which is good news for loyal customers.

“I wanted to come here, and I wanted to eat,” said loyal customer, Gemma Fearn. “Obviously, I hope that everything is okay with the fire and that’s awful that it happened.”

Bare says he already has plans for what he wants his new gun range to look like.

“We’ve learned some things that we wanted to do and had plans to do and now this will give us that opportunity to build it back,” said Bare. “We stay positive and move on. It’s just life has hills and valleys and this is just a valley and we will come out of it and be back on that hill.”

A chance for change, just not the way he hoped it would happen.