Fire destroys barn in Cabell County

LESAGE, W.Va. (WOWK) – A barn is destroyed after an early morning fire in Lesage. Emergency dispatch officials say the fire began shortly before 6 a.m. on Union Ridge Road.
There is no report of livestock being present in the barn or harmed by the fire. No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the barn.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Ohio River, Ona, and Barboursville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.
