PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County.

NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road.

(Photo courtesy of NFD)

(Photo courtesy of NFD)

(Photo courtesy of NFD)

The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says.

The fire department also says the camper was occupied.

The Red Cross was called to offer aid to those living in the camper, according to NFD.

Putnam County 911 dispatchers say fire crews from Putnam and Kanawha Counties responded, including NFD Station 80, Hurricane Fire & Rescue, and Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department, plus Putnam County Emergency Medical Services.