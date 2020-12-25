Severe Weather Bar

Fire destroys Charleston home

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Michael Magee, WOWK Photographer/Staff)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A house was engulfed by fire this Christmas afternoon on Sharon Road in Charleston.

Firefighters from the Charleston Fire Department say flames shot through the roof when they arrived to the scene.

The house was occupied, but no one was home at the time. According to firefighters, a quadriplegic son was in the hospital at the time of the fire. 

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS