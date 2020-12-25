Fire destroys Charleston home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A house was engulfed by fire this Christmas afternoon on Sharon Road in Charleston.

Firefighters from the Charleston Fire Department say flames shot through the roof when they arrived to the scene.

The house was occupied, but no one was home at the time. According to firefighters, a quadriplegic son was in the hospital at the time of the fire.

