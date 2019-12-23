Fire destroys home in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Fire crews say a home in Charleston was destroyed by a fire Sunday evening.
Emergency officials say a home caught fire this evening shortly before 6:00 p.m. near Kemp Avenue and Rebecca Street. Fire crews say someone was staying in the home but was not there at the time of the fire.
According to officials, the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical. The fire has been extinguished.
