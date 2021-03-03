Fire destroys home in Wayne County, blocks traffic

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Traffic is blocked due to a house fire on Wayne County.

Wayne County dispatch says the fire was at a residence on 5th Street Road in Midville Heights in Lavalette around 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.

The house was occupied at time of the fire.

Dispatch also says Route 152 have been blocked on both sides due to the fire.

Several fire departments responded including units from Lavalette and Kenova.

According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire is still under investigation.