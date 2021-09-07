Fire destroys house, damages other homes near St. Albans

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The St. Albans West Side, Jefferson, Institute, Winfield and Tornadoa fire departments responded to a fire that destroyed a home Tuesday morning in Amandaville in Kanawha County.

According to firefighters, the house appears to be a total loss, and smoke could be seen for miles. The houses beside the fire have also suffered fire damage.

Metro says no one was home at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

