Fire destroys Lincoln County home

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A home has been destroyed after a fire broke out in Lincoln County.
Fire departments from Duval, Alum Creek and Davis Creek responded to the scene, where fire crews say the home was fully involved. No injuries were reported in the fire. An outbuilding and two vehicles were also destroyed.
Fire crews say the homeowner said the fire started at an air conditioning unit in the window.
