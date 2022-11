POE, WV (WOWK) — The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department (KSLVFD) says it responded to a mobile home fire with possible entrapment in Poe on Friday just before 9 p.m.

KCLVFD says when units arrived at the mobile home on Summersville Lake Road, the fire was fully involved.

(Courtesy: Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department)

The occupant made it out uninjured, but the home was a total loss, according to KCLVFD.

Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department and Summersville Fire Department also responded to the scene.