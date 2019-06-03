Fire destroys one home, damages another

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A house fire broke out in Huntington late this morning destroying one home and damaging another.

Neighbors tell 13 News there was a power surge followed by a loud pop before the 28th Street home caught on fire.

Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived on scene. Power lines were also arcing in the streets.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader stated the white home is a complete loss.

13 News spoke to that man who lived in that home to get his reaction when he found out his house was on fire.

“I just stepped out, just as soon as I heard the glass break on the side of my house, and then the smoke just started burning my eyes and my nose,” said Dale Robert, tenant of the home destroyed by Monday morning’s fire.

The flames also spread to the home next door to Robert’s, causing exterior damage.

“These houses are so close together, it’s very difficult to keep fire from extending to a neighboring house,” said Chief Rader.

Rader tells 13 News the fire is under investigation but that it does not appear to be suspicious.