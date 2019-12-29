Fire destroys two apartment buildings in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Several families are now without a home after a fire broke out at a South Charleston apartment complex early Sunday morning.

The South Charleston Fire Department says they received a call around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, that a fire had broken out at an apartment building on Garret Street. The fire spread causing the roofs of two apartment buildings to collapse.

The fire department says everyone inside was able to make it out safely, however one dog died in the blaze.

Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Burdette says both buildings, which included four apartments each, are a total loss and are going to be torn down. There is no word yet on what caused the fire, and the incident is still under investigation.

