UPDATE(7:50 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2022): Metro 911 officials say that the fire has started again.

The East Bank Fire Department is on the scene.

DRY BRANCH, WV (WOWK) — A house fire, downed power lines and a road closure happened near Cabin Creek Road around 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2022.

Metro 911 officials say it happened in the 130 block of Wealthy Acres Road in Dry Branch. They got the call around 1:40 a.m.

They say that Cabin Creek Road was shut down due to the fire and the downed power lines, but it is back open.

East Bank Fire Department responded to the scene.