ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—An investigation is underway after a fire that happened on Saturday.

The St. Albans Fire Department says that they were dispatched to the 400 block of Holley St. in response to a structure fire at 12:49 a.m. on Saturday.

They say they confirmed a working fire upon arrival and quickly extinguished the fire.

The fire is now under investigation by the St. Albans Fire Marshal.