NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public for help with an investigation into a fire that happened in March of 2022.

At around 3:15 a.m. on March 12, 2022, a fire happened at Glade Creek Greenhouses in Summersville. Investigators say that a commercial building attached to a greenhouse was damaged and that they discovered destruction of property to an adjacent greenhouse.

They say that a white mid-sized truck driven by a white male was seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE (3473) or the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office at 304-872-7842.