Fire Marshal seeks tips on Summersville arson investigation

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for help from the community in an arson investigation. Several structures in Nicholas County burned down during the early morning hours on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019.

There were two homes and a mobile trailer that were destroyed by fire on Whipperwill Road in Summersville. According to a release from the Fire Marshal’s office, another open structure received less damage. The property was recently developed just off of U.S. Route 19.

Photo Courtesy of Devon Lopez

Photo Courtesy of Devon Lopez

Photo Courtesy of Devon Lopez

Photo Courtesy of Devon Lopez

Photo Courtesy of Devon Lopez

Photo Courtesy of Devon Lopez

Investigators said an unknown vehicle was on the property a couple of days before the fire. It is described as a later model burgundy or maroon colored Chevrolet pickup truck. The hood was painted with black primer.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is a heavy-set older man who is around 60-years-old. There was a passenger who is described as having a slim build and no teeth.

Investigators want to speak with the two individuals. Anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office on the arson hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE (3473).