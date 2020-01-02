Fire Marshal completes investigation on apartment building fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The investigation into the fire that displaced several families days before Christmas has been completed

According to Chief Jan Rader of the Huntington Fire Department, the fire originated in the kitchen of one of the apartments.

The fire happened at a house that was turned into 5 apartment units along the 2700 block of Latulle Avenue near 27th Street.

Rader says the city fire marshal determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

However, Rader wants to remind folks to make sure they have working smoke detectors and remember to replace the batteries twice a year. She adds that cooking fires are still the number one cause of house fires in the United States.