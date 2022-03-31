SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) — Families and firefighters are monitoring the burnt ridge in Scott Depot Thursday, after a blaze Wednesday night claimed one home and threatened several more.

High wind conditions and low humidity caused the brush fire to rage out of control.

15 departments and 28 fire companies responded to put out the blaze, according to John Smoot, fire chief of Teays Valley Fire Department. Chief Smoot says it is classified as a four-alarm fire.

Smoot says there were a few injuries tied to dehydration of some firefighters who fought the fire.

Four structures were threatened in this fire, with one house and one utility building being lost to the flames.

With several wildfires sparking around the region, Smoot says this situation was challenging to fight.

“Yesterday was unique because we had a large fire burning in the north part of the county, the south end for us. We had one in the Sissonville area, we had multiple fires in Cabell County, Lincoln County, and the entire region was just stripped of resources,” Smoot says.

Smoot says between them and the State Fire Marshal’s office, they are estimating the fire may have burned upwards of 50 acres. They are still mapping the scope of the damage.

Fire officials are asking the public not to start any fires of any kind in these dry, windy conditions — including campfires and firepits — due to the high risk.

Firefighters say there are still some ‘hot spots’ they are monitoring. Thursday afternoon, smoke could still be seen coming from several spots on the ridge.

Neighbors in the area tell 13 News they were watching the flames as they encroached.

“The flames got within 600 feet of our home,” remembers Pat Banning, whose home was threatened by the blaze, “I was scared; I thought about those wildfires out in Colorado and California and the first thing I thought was, ‘I’ve got to get my cats off the hill and they’re hard to catch.’ And you know my dog’s fine…And they did tell me, we were very very lucky. Had the wind shifted, our house would have gone.”

Banning says after this, she is planning to have someone come out to remove some of the excess brush around her home to try to mitigate fire risk in the future.

Despite the fire being out and officials still monitoring the area, Banning says she’s still keeping an eye on it.

“I don’t plan to go anywhere for the next several days. I feel safer staying here and monitoring it. And I was up about every hour last night looking out to see if I saw any flames anywhere… I’m leery because we did not get the rain we were supposed to get. Just a little bit. And it’s windy still,” Banning says.