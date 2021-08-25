Fire reported at Logan’s Roadhouse in Southridge

UPDATE (9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25): Charleston Police say that there are no injuries in the fire. The fire was contained in the kitchen, and the roof sustained damage.
Authorities believe that the fire may have ignited when the fryers in the kitchen were turned on.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Dispatch confirms a working structure fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Southridge.
Charleston Fire Department and South Charleston Fire Department are responding.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
13 News has a crew on the scene.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.