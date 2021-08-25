Fire reported at Logan’s Roadhouse in Southridge

UPDATE (9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25): Charleston Police say that there are no injuries in the fire. The fire was contained in the kitchen, and the roof sustained damage.

Authorities believe that the fire may have ignited when the fryers in the kitchen were turned on.

#UPDATE – CPD I spoke with say no injuries were reported. The fire was contained in the kitchen with damage to the roof. They believe the fire may have ignited they the fryers in the kitchen were turned on @WOWK13News — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) August 25, 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Dispatch confirms a working structure fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Southridge.

Charleston Fire Department and South Charleston Fire Department are responding.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

13 News has a crew on the scene.