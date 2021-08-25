Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Fire reported at Logan’s Roadhouse in Southridge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25): Charleston Police say that there are no injuries in the fire. The fire was contained in the kitchen, and the roof sustained damage.

Authorities believe that the fire may have ignited when the fryers in the kitchen were turned on.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Dispatch confirms a working structure fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Southridge.

Charleston Fire Department and South Charleston Fire Department are responding.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

13 News has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS