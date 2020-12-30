Fire reported in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a vacant structure fire in Charleston.

Kanawha County Dispatchers say the call came in around 10:10 P.M. Tuesday night, of a fire along the 700 block of Crescent Road.

Dispatchers say the home is vacant and no injuries are being reported at this time.

The Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Police and EMS are on scene.
