Fire reported in Charleston

Fire fighters demonstrate proper safety precautions when setting up your Christmas tree.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a vacant structure fire in Charleston.

Kanawha County Dispatchers say the call came in around 10:10 P.M. Tuesday night, of a fire along the 700 block of Crescent Road.

Dispatchers say the home is vacant and no injuries are being reported at this time.

The Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Police and EMS are on scene.

Stay with WOWK for updates.