Fire shuts down parts of MacCorkle Ave in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro911 officials say crews are responding to a structure fire on the 400 block of MacCorkle Ave on the West Side of South Charleston.

The roadway has been completely shut down to allow crews to fight the blaze.

The 400 block of Maccorkle Ave SW in West Side is completely shut down due to a Structure Fire. Use cation and avoid the area if possible. — Metro 911 (@KanawhaCoAlerts) June 26, 2021

It is unclear what started the fire.

No injures have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.