Fire shuts down parts of MacCorkle Ave in South Charleston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro911 officials say crews are responding to a structure fire on the 400 block of MacCorkle Ave on the West Side of South Charleston.

The roadway has been completely shut down to allow crews to fight the blaze.

It is unclear what started the fire.

No injures have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS