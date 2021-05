KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Metro 911 officials say the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Ave in Mink Shoals is currently shut down due to a structure fire.

The fire was first reported around 4:33 p.m. Monday, May 31. At this time, officials have not said if anyone was injured in the fire.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.