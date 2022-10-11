CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Washington St. was shut down on Tuesday after a fire at a local business.

Charleston fire officials tell 13 News that they believe the fire started in the upstairs of Appalachian Media Group on the 1800 block of Washington St.

The owner of the company said he had just left the building at around 9:30 a.m. and had no idea how it could have caught fire.

The building was occupied at the time, but there were no injuries.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, and fire officials say they will conduct an investigation once the building is cool enough to enter.