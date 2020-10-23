Fire spreads to multiple homes in Kanawha City

CHARLESTON. WV (WOWK) – Charleston fire crews are working to combat a house fire that broke out around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning, Oct. 23.

The fire began in an abandoned house on Roosevelt Avenue in Kanawha City and spread to a neighboring home with residents inside. The family of six living in the neighboring house made it out alive along with their eight dogs and five cats.

#BREAKING: A fire in Kanawha City started at an abandoned house… then spread to a neighbors house with a family of 6 with 8 dogs and 5 cats. Luckily, they all made It out safe. Stay with us for updates @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/VQdgjZBkkS — Mackenzie Koch (@MackenzieWOWK13) October 23, 2020

Fire crews say an open gas line hindered their progress. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

