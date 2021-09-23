Fire Truck Parade to kick off Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Tonight kicks off the 5th Annual Jim Sisson Memorial Fire Truck Parade in Pomeroy, Ohio.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. tonight, Sept. 23, officially kicking off the 2021 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. At the end of the parade, the Pomeroy Firemen’s Association and the Ladies Auxiliary will host their annual Hotdog Roast.

The Regatta Runs through Saturday, Sept. 25.

