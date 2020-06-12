RACELAND, KY (WOWK) — A firearm allegedly used in a drive-by shooting used was found in a river in Greenup County by fire and police crews.
Crews from the Ashland Fire Department Dive Team and the Raceland Police Department performed a water search for a firearm in the Little Sandy River. Crews dove in around 10 a.m. They recovered the firearm 45 minutes later.
Raceland Police Chief Don Sammons said the firearm is believed to have been used by Richard Carpenter, 25, of Greenup, KY, in an alleged drive-by shooting on May 27, 2020, at Armada Boulevard in Raceland.
Carpenter was arrested June 3, 2020. He is being charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. Carpenter is currently out of custody having posted bond. No injuries were reported on the day of the incident.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Divide over middle school named after Confederate commander
- 53 years since landmark ‘Loving vs. Virginia’ case ending ban on interracial marriage
- Firearm allegedly used in drive-by shooting recovered from river
- USDA rural housing program aims to spend millions in West Virginia
- Dave Chappelle speaks on George Floyd in new Netflix special
- Thousands of unemployment fraud cases mount in West Virginia
- Columbus Zoo welcomes members back Friday
- Mountain State reports additional coronavirus deaths
- Video: Sonic Drive-In customer shatters door after chicken tender dispute
- After firing, Ohio man says Black Lives Matter mask did not violate Taco Bell’s policy