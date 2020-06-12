Firearm allegedly used in drive-by shooting recovered from river

The Ashland Fire Department Dive Team recovers a firearm from the Little Sandy River, June 12, 2020. (Photo courtesy: An officer with the Raceland Police Department)

RACELAND, KY (WOWK) — A firearm allegedly used in a drive-by shooting used was found in a river in Greenup County by fire and police crews.

Crews from the Ashland Fire Department Dive Team and the Raceland Police Department performed a water search for a firearm in the Little Sandy River. Crews dove in around 10 a.m. They recovered the firearm 45 minutes later.

The Ashland Fire Department Dive Team recovered a firearm from the Little Sandy River Friday, June 12, 2020 (Photo courtesy: An officer with the Raceland Police Department)

Raceland Police Chief Don Sammons holds the firearm recovered from the Little Sandy River June 12, 2020. (Photo courtesy: An officer with the Raceland Police Department)

An Ashland Fire Department Dive Team member holds the firearm recovered from the Little Sandy River Friday, June 12, 2020 (Photo courtesy: An officer with the Raceland Police Department)

Raceland Police Chief Don Sammons said the firearm is believed to have been used by Richard Carpenter, 25, of Greenup, KY, in an alleged drive-by shooting on May 27, 2020, at Armada Boulevard in Raceland.

Carpenter was arrested June 3, 2020. He is being charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. Carpenter is currently out of custody having posted bond. No injuries were reported on the day of the incident.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories