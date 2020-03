CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a blaze on Burginater Lane.

According to authorities, everyone got out of the home safely.

Some firearm shells have been heard going off inside the house.

Alum Creek, Davis Creek and West Side St. Albans fire departments along with medics are on the scene.

