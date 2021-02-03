Firefighter fired after being charged with sexual assault

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A firefighter in Charleston has been fired due to an active criminal investigation.

According to police, Christopher Lee Osborne, 25, faces charges of Second Degree Sexual Assault. The criminal complaint states Osborne allegedly forced a female victim to have sexual intercourse at a home in Madison, WV. The victim and a female witness both provided statements to police. Authorities say the witness also claimed she had been propositioned to participate, but declined.

The City of Charleston says the Charleston Fire Department learned of the investigation against Osborne Jan. 26. They say he was immediately placed on unpaid leave and a CFD investigation was opened. He was hired as a probationary firefighter Oct 13, 2020. The city received a copy of the warrants today and while the charges are allegations at this point, City officials say because “probable cause does exist” the CFD investigation found “just cause” to immediately terminate his employment.