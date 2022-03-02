ROME TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) – A firefighter is recovering from an injury after an overnight fire destroyed a mobile home in Lawrence County, Ohio.

According to Rome Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Kuhn, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire in Rome Township possibly endangering other structures around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.

Crews say a mobile home on Jackson Avenue was fully involved when they arrived on scene and that the fire was spreading toward a second mobile home behind the one on fire.

Kuhn says the crew split up to extinguish the fire extending to the adjacent home. He says crews were able to get everyone out of the home safely.

He says while no civilians were injured in the blaze, one firefighter was injured and is recovering.

The first home was a “complete loss” and Kuhn says the crews’ efforts were “hindered by hoarding conditions and large amounts of junk and trash around the mobile home.” The second home received only “minimal damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Rome VFD was assisted by the Proctorville and Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Departments.