Firefighter killed in Roane County crash

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says a volunteer firefighter has died in an accident in Roane County.

Governor Jim Justice sent a tweet offering his condolences to the Clover Volunteer Fire Department in Roane County as well as the firefighter’s family.

Our volunteer firefighters are some of the most incredible WVians we have, because they run toward danger to protect us – out of the goodness of their hearts. We lost one of these brave men tonight at the Clover VFD in Roane County. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) January 11, 2020

Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to his family and the entire community. We ask all WVians to join with us offering their prayers and support during this time of mourning. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) January 11, 2020

No names have been released at this time. We have a crew on route to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

