Firefighter killed in Roane County crash

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says a volunteer firefighter has died in an accident in Roane County.
Governor Jim Justice sent a tweet offering his condolences to the Clover Volunteer Fire Department in Roane County as well as the firefighter’s family.
No names have been released at this time. We have a crew on route to the scene.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
