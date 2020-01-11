Firefighter killed in Roane County crash

Local News
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says a volunteer firefighter has died in an accident in Roane County.

Governor Jim Justice sent a tweet offering his condolences to the Clover Volunteer Fire Department in Roane County as well as the firefighter’s family.

No names have been released at this time. We have a crew on route to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

